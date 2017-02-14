Frozen Food Plant Inches Closer To Joplin
Last November, the Joplin City Council agreed to sell over $44 million in bonds to build a frozen foods plant at East 32nd and Prairie View in the Crossroads Industrial Park. Now the company, DEF LLC, has bought the site and started to have the property re-zoned.
