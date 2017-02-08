Drug Searches Lead To 8 Arrests In Four States
Eight arrests, 17 guns seized from felons, a recovered stolen motorcycle and 96 grams of meth. That's what the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team gathered Tuesday after serving four search warrants in four counties.
