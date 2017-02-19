2 Injured In Motorcycle Accident Near Joplin

Two people on a motorcycle who tried to avoid a deer on the road ended up in the hospital Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Zachary Hitchcock of Joplin was going west on Fountain Road, about four miles west of Joplin at 10:15 Saturday night , when a deer ran into the left side of the road.

