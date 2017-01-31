Update On Sunday Night Fatal Shooting

Update On Sunday Night Fatal Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

UPDATE #2 1/31/17: Joplin Police are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Taven Williams on Sunday. Sgt Rusty Rives tells News Talk KZRG they are familiar with the individual but declined to provide a name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) Jan 27 Caryl freeman Wil... 17
Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S... Jan 27 Kathy Hanson 1
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) Jan 11 wake up fast 1
Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT) Jan 11 lake fire forever 1
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Jan 10 Jackie 2
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Jan 10 loca torres 111
Paul Deisley Jan 5 Mariah13 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC