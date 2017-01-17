Thunder, freezing rain marks storm's arrival in Plains
Freezing rain moved into the southern Plains early Friday, creating icy condition that prompted flight cancellations and school closures as forecasters warned that the weather could cripple the region through the holiday weekend. The rain began overnight across parts of Oklahoma, southern Kansas and Missouri, where hundreds of schools were closed, including several college campuses.
