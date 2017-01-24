Three Injured In Highway Crash Involv...

Three Injured In Highway Crash Involving Moped

Tuesday Jan 24

Two people from Joplin were sent to the hospital Monday night after their moped was rear-ended by a pick-up on Interstate 249. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old James Wilkerson of Fort Smith rear-ended 16-year-old Justin Andersen on 249 just north of Joplin around 8:30 Monday night.

