Three Injured In Highway Crash Involving Moped
Two people from Joplin were sent to the hospital Monday night after their moped was rear-ended by a pick-up on Interstate 249. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old James Wilkerson of Fort Smith rear-ended 16-year-old Justin Andersen on 249 just north of Joplin around 8:30 Monday night.
