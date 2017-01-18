Suspect Wanted In Target Robbery
The Joplin Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a suspect in a strong armed robbery which occurred on January 14th at Target. The suspect fled in a gray Ford Focus bearing Missouri license plate MP9B8H.
