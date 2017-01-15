Skaggs Chiropractic, LLC Contributes ...

Skaggs Chiropractic, LLC Contributes to Book on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Dr. Steven Skaggs, Chiropractic Physician, recently contributed to the book, "The Oxygen Cure: A Complete Guide to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy," by Dr. William S. Maxfield, MD. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can be used to treat Traumatic Brain Injuries, as discussed in Chapter 7. Dr. Skaggs of Skaggs Chiropractic, LLC located in Joplin, MO, has two low-pressure oxygen chambers available for patients.

