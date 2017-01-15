Skaggs Chiropractic, LLC Contributes to Book on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Dr. Steven Skaggs, Chiropractic Physician, recently contributed to the book, "The Oxygen Cure: A Complete Guide to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy," by Dr. William S. Maxfield, MD. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can be used to treat Traumatic Brain Injuries, as discussed in Chapter 7. Dr. Skaggs of Skaggs Chiropractic, LLC located in Joplin, MO, has two low-pressure oxygen chambers available for patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|Jan 11
|wake up fast
|1
|Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT)
|Jan 11
|lake fire forever
|1
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Jan 10
|Jackie
|2
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|loca torres
|111
|Paul Deisley
|Jan 5
|Mariah13
|1
|paul deisley (Jun '16)
|Jan 5
|Mariah13
|19
|Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC