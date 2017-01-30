Royal Heights Elementary Celebrates 1...

Royal Heights Elementary Celebrates 100th Birthday

Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin is celebrating its 100th birthday. The school held a reception on Monday with students providing tours and presenting displays on how much the school has changed since 1917.

