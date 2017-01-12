Prayer breakfast speaker: Strive for ...

Prayer breakfast speaker: Strive for sacred in roles of influence

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: News Tribune

Conviction and respect are essential, despite a growing cultural trend that points its finger at strongly held beliefs as problem-causers. That's the message from Randy Gariss, a former pastor from Joplin, who was the featured speaker at Thursday's Missouri Governor's Prayer Breakfast.

