Patrol Col. J. Bret Johnson Announces...

Patrol Col. J. Bret Johnson Announces His Retirement

1 hr ago

Colonel J. Bret Johnson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces he will retire effective Feb. 1, 2017. Colonel Johnson is a 30-year veteran of the Patrol, and has served as its 22nd superintendent since May 1, 2015.

