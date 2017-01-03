Patrol Col. J. Bret Johnson Announces His Retirement
Colonel J. Bret Johnson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces he will retire effective Feb. 1, 2017. Colonel Johnson is a 30-year veteran of the Patrol, and has served as its 22nd superintendent since May 1, 2015.
