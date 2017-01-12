New Missouri Legislature includes 23 lawyers

Statistics kept by the Missouri Bar show that the smallest number of lawyers serving in the General Assembly had been 24, or 12 percent of the total Legislature - in 1985-86, 1988-89 and, most recently, in 2005. "It's going in the right direction, isn't it?" Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, quipped, then added: "We've done a pretty good job over the years to make sure meet constitutional muster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.