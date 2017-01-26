Little Hats, Big Hearts
It's not uncommon to see surgeons sewing up wounds at a hospital, but on Thursday, volunteers at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin were knitting caps. The volunteers partnered with the American Heart Association to create handmade red caps that will be given to every child born at the hospital in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|Jan 11
|wake up fast
|1
|Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT)
|Jan 11
|lake fire forever
|1
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Jan 10
|Jackie
|2
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|loca torres
|111
|Paul Deisley
|Jan 5
|Mariah13
|1
|paul deisley (Jun '16)
|Jan 5
|Mariah13
|19
|Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC