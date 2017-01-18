Joplin City Council Approves $24 Million For Redevelopment Projects

Redevelopment in Joplin's tornado zone took a step forward Tuesday as the Joplin City Council approved using $24 million in disaster recovery Community Block Grants for infrastructure projects in the tornado zone and at 20th and Main. Joplin director of planning, development and neighborhood services Troy Bolander tells News Talk KZRG the projects are ready to go.

