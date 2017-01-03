Dr. Steven Skaggs of Skaggs Chiroprac...

Dr. Steven Skaggs of Skaggs Chiropractic, LLC Elected to Executive...

Skaggs Chiropractic, LLC is proud to announce that Dr. Steven Skaggs, Chiropractic Physician of Joplin, has been elected to the Executive Board of Directors for the International Hyperbaric Medical Association and the International Hyperbaric Medical Foundation for 2017. Dr. Skaggs is experienced in treating patients with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, a treatment which works to enhance the body's natural healing process.

