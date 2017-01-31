Dozens Of Joplin Vehicles Vandalized Overnight
Joplin Police are currently investigating more than 30 cases of residents who say their vehicle windows were shot out overnight by a BB gun. A Joplin officer confirms the shootings happened in a large area from 15th to 32nd Street between Schifferdecker and Range Line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Joplin Police Officers Get Their Badges
|Wed
|aspradlin81
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan 27
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
|Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S...
|Jan 27
|Kathy Hanson
|1
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|Jan 11
|wake up fast
|1
|Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT)
|Jan 11
|lake fire forever
|1
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Jan 10
|Jackie
|2
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|loca torres
|111
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC