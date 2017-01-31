Dozens Of Joplin Vehicles Vandalized ...

Dozens Of Joplin Vehicles Vandalized Overnight

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Joplin Police are currently investigating more than 30 cases of residents who say their vehicle windows were shot out overnight by a BB gun. A Joplin officer confirms the shootings happened in a large area from 15th to 32nd Street between Schifferdecker and Range Line.

