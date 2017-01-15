Death toll rises to six in unrelenting ice storms Widespread freezing rain will continue over much of Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2izAXVd Damaging ice storms continued their deadly march Sunday through much of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa as winter storm watches and warnings stretched across much of the nation's storm-weary midsection.

