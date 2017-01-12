Darlington creates new manufacturing ...

Darlington creates new manufacturing division

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Snack Food/Wholesale Bakery

Darlington, an international snack company based in Noblesville, IN, has purchased the Annie's Homegrown snack and cracker manufacturing plant in Joplin, MO. The plant was purchased from General Mills through Darlington's manufacturing division, HS Baking.

