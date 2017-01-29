Childrena s Center Gets Financial Boost
Agencies that help children who have been abused are getting a large amount of financial help. Vickie Dudley, executive director of the Children's Center in Joplin, tells NewsTalk KZRG this windfall is from the federal government, but it's not tax dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
|Review: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Don S...
|Fri
|Kathy Hanson
|1
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|Jan 11
|wake up fast
|1
|Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT)
|Jan 11
|lake fire forever
|1
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Jan 10
|Jackie
|2
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|loca torres
|111
|Paul Deisley
|Jan 5
|Mariah13
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC