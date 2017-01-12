Bible study canceled after group clai...

Bible study canceled after group claims doughnuts enticed attendance...

JOPLIN, Mo. - A school district in Missouri has suspended a Bible study class at a middle school after receiving complaints that students who attended were provided free doughnuts by school officials and clergy.

