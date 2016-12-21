Wonder Boys cage Lions

Wonder Boys cage Lions

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Courier

Career nights from Alex Brown and Grant Prusator propelled Arkansas Tech University to a 103-92 non-conference men's basketball win over Missouri Southern State University at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center in Joplin, Mo., on Monday night. Brown scored 32 points and Prusator notched 23 points as the Wonder Boys won at Missouri Southern for the third time in 20 all-time road games against the Lions , who suffered their first home loss of 2016-17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 12 Musikologist 14
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Dec 2 Holderfunb89 1
Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10) Nov '16 J Lawrence 7
News Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court Nov '16 RavynStarr 1
Roger Triplett? Nov '16 Reallyredhair 2
J Cole Nov '16 rapedbyjcole 1
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Oct '16 Catracho 110
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,628

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC