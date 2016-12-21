Wonder Boys cage Lions

Career nights from Alex Brown and Grant Prusator propelled Arkansas Tech University to a 103-92 non-conference men's basketball win over Missouri Southern State University at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center in Joplin, Mo., on Monday night. Brown scored 32 points and Prusator notched 23 points as the Wonder Boys won at Missouri Southern for the third time in 20 all-time road games against the Lions , who suffered their first home loss of 2016-17.

