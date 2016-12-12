Standing Up To Planned Parenthood
Joplin and four other Missouri cities hosted press conferences Monday calling for Attorney General Chris Koster, Jasper County Prosecutor Dean Dankelson and others to defend state laws requiring Planned Parenthood to comply with "safety laws that every other surgical center in the state willingly complies." News Talk KZRG asked State Senator Ed Emery of Lamar what is Planned Parenthood's rationale for suing the state to get those standards removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|14
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Dec 2
|Holderfunb89
|1
|Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10)
|Nov 27
|J Lawrence
|7
|Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court
|Nov 23
|RavynStarr
|1
|Roger Triplett?
|Nov 22
|Reallyredhair
|2
|J Cole
|Nov '16
|rapedbyjcole
|1
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Catracho
|110
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC