Standing Up To Planned Parenthood

Joplin and four other Missouri cities hosted press conferences Monday calling for Attorney General Chris Koster, Jasper County Prosecutor Dean Dankelson and others to defend state laws requiring Planned Parenthood to comply with "safety laws that every other surgical center in the state willingly complies." News Talk KZRG asked State Senator Ed Emery of Lamar what is Planned Parenthood's rationale for suing the state to get those standards removed.

