Shooting-Crime-Scene.jpg

Shooting-Crime-Scene.jpg

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Joplin PD says two men were shot Monday night after a disturbance on the 1400 block of East 2nd St. JPD responded to the address just after 9:00. Officers contacted 24-year-old Jaymes D. Wright of Joplin who had been shot in the leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 12 Musikologist 14
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Dec 2 Holderfunb89 1
Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10) Nov 27 J Lawrence 7
News Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court Nov 23 RavynStarr 1
Roger Triplett? Nov 22 Reallyredhair 2
J Cole Nov '16 rapedbyjcole 1
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Oct '16 Catracho 110
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC