Ronald McDonald House Donations
Volunteers from the Freeman Health System Auxiliary are working to make sure families staying at the Joplin Ronald McDonald House don't miss out of celebrating the holidays. Volunteers collected a wide variety of gifts for children staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
