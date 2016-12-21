Prayer Breakfast to feature Randy Gariss

Prayer Breakfast to feature Randy Gariss

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Pastor Randy Gariss, a nationally known speaker on issues of leadership and justice, will be the featured speaker at the Missouri Governor's Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 5 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Jefferson City, Gov. Jay Nixon's office announced Tuesday. The Prayer Breakfast is an annual inter-faith event for all leaders and residents of Missouri; its purpose is to seek God's guidance for the state's governmental leaders at the beginning of the legislative session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 12 Musikologist 14
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Dec 2 Holderfunb89 1
Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10) Nov 27 J Lawrence 7
News Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court Nov '16 RavynStarr 1
Roger Triplett? Nov '16 Reallyredhair 2
J Cole Nov '16 rapedbyjcole 1
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Oct '16 Catracho 110
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC