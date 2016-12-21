Prayer Breakfast to feature Randy Gariss

Pastor Randy Gariss, a nationally known speaker on issues of leadership and justice, will be the featured speaker at the Missouri Governor's Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 5 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Jefferson City, Gov. Jay Nixon's office announced Tuesday. The Prayer Breakfast is an annual inter-faith event for all leaders and residents of Missouri; its purpose is to seek God's guidance for the state's governmental leaders at the beginning of the legislative session.

