Prayer Breakfast to feature Randy Gariss
Pastor Randy Gariss, a nationally known speaker on issues of leadership and justice, will be the featured speaker at the Missouri Governor's Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 5 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Jefferson City, Gov. Jay Nixon's office announced Tuesday. The Prayer Breakfast is an annual inter-faith event for all leaders and residents of Missouri; its purpose is to seek God's guidance for the state's governmental leaders at the beginning of the legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|14
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Dec 2
|Holderfunb89
|1
|Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10)
|Nov 27
|J Lawrence
|7
|Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court
|Nov '16
|RavynStarr
|1
|Roger Triplett?
|Nov '16
|Reallyredhair
|2
|J Cole
|Nov '16
|rapedbyjcole
|1
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Catracho
|110
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC