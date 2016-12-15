No One Injured In Joplin House Fire
Joplin firefighters are investigating a Wednesday night house fire. Crews were called to 719 South Indiana at 9:20pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|14
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Dec 2
|Holderfunb89
|1
|Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10)
|Nov 27
|J Lawrence
|7
|Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court
|Nov 23
|RavynStarr
|1
|Roger Triplett?
|Nov 22
|Reallyredhair
|2
|J Cole
|Nov '16
|rapedbyjcole
|1
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Catracho
|110
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC