News Talk KZRG and Fostering Hope Thanks You For Your Support

News Talk KZRG and Fostering Hope would like to say a big thank-you to everyone that helped us meet our goal of helping 450 area foster kids have a Merry Christmas this year, but we still need your help. Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m, we'll be shopping for the kids at the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin, and we'll be there until all of the kids are shopped for, which is usually around 1:00 p.m. You're welcome to come and go at your convenience, but please check-in at the garden center when you arrive.

