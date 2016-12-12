News Talk KZRG and Fostering Hope Tha...

News Talk KZRG and Fostering Hope Thanks You For Your Support

Monday Dec 12

News Talk KZRG and Fostering Hope would like to say a big thank-you to everyone that helped us meet our goal of helping 450 area foster kids have a Merry Christmas this year, but we still need your help. Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m, we'll be shopping for the kids at the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin, and we'll be there until all of the kids are shopped for, which is usually around 1:00 p.m. You're welcome to come and go at your convenience, but please check-in at the garden center when you arrive.

Joplin, MO

