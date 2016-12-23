Missouri's new old Route 66 bridge

Missouri's new old Route 66 bridge

Friday Dec 23

Jasper County officials on Wednesday marked the dedication of a new bridge on old Route 66 west of Carthage, Missouri, designed to resemble the 1922 bridge it replaced. Above is a Larry Askren photo, via Facebook, of the new bridge as it was being built in September.

