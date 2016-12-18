Joplin City Council Meets Monday Night
Monday night , the Joplin City Council will vote on construction contracts for two road projects. Those projects are the widening of St. Louis from Broadway to Zora and the widening of Connecticut from 32nd Street to I-44.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|14
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Dec 2
|Holderfunb89
|1
|Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10)
|Nov 27
|J Lawrence
|7
|Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court
|Nov 23
|RavynStarr
|1
|Roger Triplett?
|Nov 22
|Reallyredhair
|2
|J Cole
|Nov '16
|rapedbyjcole
|1
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Catracho
|110
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC