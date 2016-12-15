Flight brings joy to children of mili...

Flight brings joy to children of military members killed while on duty

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Daily Gazette

After receiving gift bags from Santa, Kaden Eidem, 7, of Joplin, Missouri, Ethan Atkins, 9, and his brother Isaiah, 7, of Warrensburg, Missouri, opened their gifts during the Snowball Express on Sunday at Kansas City International Airport. It is hard to believe that 5-year-old Blair Schlote's eyes could've opened any wider when she saw the Kona Ice mascot - a giant penguin - at Kansas City International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 12 Musikologist 14
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Dec 2 Holderfunb89 1
Empire electric customers opinion? (Nov '10) Nov 27 J Lawrence 7
News Brunera s Case Goes To MO Supreme Court Nov '16 RavynStarr 1
Roger Triplett? Nov '16 Reallyredhair 2
J Cole Nov '16 rapedbyjcole 1
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Oct '16 Catracho 110
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC