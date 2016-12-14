Christmas Of Hope Gift Wrapping
A good crowd turned out Wednesday night to One Church in Joplin to wrap gifts for Christmas of Hope. That's an effort by NewsTalk KZRG and Fostering Hope to provide Christmas gifts for 450 foster kids in the Four States.
