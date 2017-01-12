Broken Locks Raise Safety Concerns In...

Broken Locks Raise Safety Concerns In Ottawa County Jail

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

KOAM, the CBS affiliate in Joplin, Missouri , reports the jail's staff says the safety issues stem from the poor shape of the facility. New to the position, Krewson says he's still assessing all of the prison's needs including additional space for inmates, ability to isolate inmates, along with leaking plumbing, leaking roofs, and updating equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) Wed wake up fast 1
Repent Joplin Schools ( REPENT) Wed lake fire forever 1
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Tue Jackie 2
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Jan 10 loca torres 111
Paul Deisley Jan 5 Mariah13 1
paul deisley (Jun '16) Jan 5 Mariah13 19
Joplin Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Jasper County was issued at January 13 at 7:23AM CST

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,337 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC