New laws take effect Saturday More than 100 new laws will go into...

More than 100 new laws will go into effect in Tennessee on Saturday, including a new gas tax, as well as regulations on abortion. The state's gas tax will increase by 4 cents for every gallon starting Saturday after the legislature approved Gov. Bill Haslam's Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy Act earlier this year.

