Jonesborough Contra Dance Is Saturday

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a contra dance Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., at 8 p.m. The featured band is Star Front Property from Blacksburg, Virginia, and the caller is Phoebe Williams, a news release says. The event will also include a group of high school juniors and seniors from the Governor's School at East Tennessee State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.