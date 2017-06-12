Jonesborough Contra Dance Is Saturday
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a contra dance Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., at 8 p.m. The featured band is Star Front Property from Blacksburg, Virginia, and the caller is Phoebe Williams, a news release says. The event will also include a group of high school juniors and seniors from the Governor's School at East Tennessee State University.
