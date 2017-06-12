Jonesborough Contra Dance Is Saturday

Jonesborough Contra Dance Is Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a contra dance Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., at 8 p.m. The featured band is Star Front Property from Blacksburg, Virginia, and the caller is Phoebe Williams, a news release says. The event will also include a group of high school juniors and seniors from the Governor's School at East Tennessee State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karen Seeley Anderson 16 min Karen S 3
Did WCSB overstep in firing teacher in Gray? (Nov '16) 41 min Jones 34
Looking for Chanda Nave 4 hr Curious 3
Jacob Potter (May '11) 5 hr Justcurious 6
I dig thinking how suckful Randy Newman is 5 hr bobby e 12
Becky at Perkins Restaurant 5 hr Anonymous 5
Radio Threads Another One Bites The Dust 5 hr bobby e 24
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC