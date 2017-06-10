It Happened Here For June 12
A Jonesborough man was arrested Saturday following a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Kingsport Highway. Robert Anthony Harris, 28, of 179 Bayless St., Jonesborough, was charged with driving on a revoked license, 4th offense, following the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gray Principal
|10 min
|Gray Parent
|3
|I Miss Anna Zook!
|29 min
|Harold
|7
|Heather swarigen Hensley at great clips of jc
|6 hr
|What matters
|2
|Radio Threads Another One Bites The Dust
|15 hr
|bobby e
|12
|WJHL WEATHERMAN Bryan gone
|19 hr
|Maggies mom
|1
|Erwin mayor
|21 hr
|Boss Casey
|20
|I dig thinking how suckful Randy Newman is
|Sun
|bobby e
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC