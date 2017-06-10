It Happened Here For June 12

It Happened Here For June 12

A Jonesborough man was arrested Saturday following a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Kingsport Highway. Robert Anthony Harris, 28, of 179 Bayless St., Jonesborough, was charged with driving on a revoked license, 4th offense, following the incident.

