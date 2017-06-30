'Fantastic Fourth Of July' Holiday Contra Dance Is Saturday
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a picnic, contra dance and late-night movie Saturday at Serenity Knoll Farm. The contra dance will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. with the band Playing With Fyre and caller Vicki Herndon, of Chattanooga.
