Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee Delivers Seven Millionth M67 Hand Grenade Body Assembly

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. , announced today that its specialty metals facility, Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee, Inc. , recently passed a major production milestone when it delivered its seven millionth M67 hand grenade body assembly to its customer, Day & Zimmerman, the company that completes final assembly of the hand grenades and delivers them to the U.S. Army. AOT has been the sole supplier of M67 hand grenade body assemblies to the governments of the United States and Canada since 2001.

