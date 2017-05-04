'The Little Princess' Opens At JRT May 12

From left, cast members Abigail Chapman, Taylor Boyle, Kalliopi Papas, Sarah Grace Cook and Dominic Peterson prepare for the opening of Jonesborough Repertory Theatre's production of "The Little Princess." Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "The Little Princess" May 12-28 at the theatre located at 125A1 2 West Main Street in Jonesborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.