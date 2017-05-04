'The Little Princess' Opens At JRT May 12
From left, cast members Abigail Chapman, Taylor Boyle, Kalliopi Papas, Sarah Grace Cook and Dominic Peterson prepare for the opening of Jonesborough Repertory Theatre's production of "The Little Princess." Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "The Little Princess" May 12-28 at the theatre located at 125A1 2 West Main Street in Jonesborough.
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan
|1 hr
|Know it all
|1
|Jonesborough Elementary Teacher Tipsy
|2 hr
|concerned citizen
|16
|Who makes the best DENTURES IN AREA? (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|Woop
|36
|karen seely anderson? (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|north unicoi boy
|209
|e.t.s.u. (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|ReallyNow
|17
|So Long illegals!
|15 hr
|Smoke
|97
|Washington County Superintendent
|18 hr
|Madtaxpayer
|6
