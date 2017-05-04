Tenn. House passes 20-week abortiona

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday gave final legislative approval to a proposed 20-week abortion ban that now heads to Gov. Bill Haslam and would create one of the most stringent abortion laws in the nation. The House voted along nearly party lines after a lengthy debate.

