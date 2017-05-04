Tenn. House passes 20-week abortiona
Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday gave final legislative approval to a proposed 20-week abortion ban that now heads to Gov. Bill Haslam and would create one of the most stringent abortion laws in the nation. The House voted along nearly party lines after a lengthy debate.
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's Electorate: Smarter Than The U.S.?
|2 hr
|Renfro
|2
|Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan
|14 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Johnson City Press (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Bubba
|54
|Washington County Superintendent
|18 hr
|Coercion
|41
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|20 hr
|Dean_Gullberry
|7
|How come you cannot click on any discussion abo...
|Sun
|sandman
|6
|Erwin motors
|Sun
|Pam
|65
