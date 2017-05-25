Old Jonesborough Cemetery Tours Resum...

Old Jonesborough Cemetery Tours Resume This Weekend

Available at 2:30 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October, tours include the history of Rocky Hill and College Hill cemeteries, 1800s burial customs, the lives of the people buried there and more. This season, guests may even meet "a spirit or two" among the tombstones who will want to share his or her story, a news release from the Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia says.

