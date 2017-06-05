Master Storyteller Donald Davis Retur...

Master Storyteller Donald Davis Returning To Jonesborough

Monday May 8

Donald Davis, one of America's favorite master storytellers, will return to the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16. Davis was born in a Southern Appalachian Mountain world that was rich in stories, and recounts tales learned from a family of traditional storytellers who have lived on the same Western North Carolina land since 1781.

