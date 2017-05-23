Man Charged Twice In Same Day
Michael Lawrence Amarite, 47, of 1145 Holly Creek Road, was charged Monday by Tusculum police with sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers investigated two people parked in a car in the lot of a Norton Road business after it was closed, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened To Boones Creek School Post
|2 min
|Both wrong
|6
|erwin radio stations doesnt play music?
|1 hr
|sorry
|21
|Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan
|4 hr
|Someone he dated
|17
|Keep your Nose out of others business (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Ralph
|9
|Jonesborough Elementary Teacher Tipsy
|5 hr
|let her go
|28
|Drunk Teacher at JES
|Tue
|She's Crazy
|5
|Drunk JES Teacher
|Mon
|CRAZY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC