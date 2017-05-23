Man Charged Twice In Same Day

Man Charged Twice In Same Day

Michael Lawrence Amarite, 47, of 1145 Holly Creek Road, was charged Monday by Tusculum police with sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers investigated two people parked in a car in the lot of a Norton Road business after it was closed, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report.

