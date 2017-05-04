It Happened Here For May 8
A Greeneville Police Department report over the weekend says that a Van Hill Road man who stopped at a local laundromat last Tuesday to use free wifi service reported to police Friday that his Toshiba laptop computer, cellphone and charger plus clothing were stolen from where he had left them briefly while he was in the restroom. Total value of the stolen items was estimated at $565.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan
|11 min
|get over it
|8
|Drunk Teacher at JES
|37 min
|Another Cover Up
|1
|Washington County Director of School
|42 min
|Wondering
|2
|France's Electorate: Smarter Than The U.S.?
|7 hr
|Renfro
|2
|Johnson City Press (Jul '07)
|19 hr
|Bubba
|54
|Washington County Superintendent
|22 hr
|Coercion
|41
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|Sun
|Dean_Gullberry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC