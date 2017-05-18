Home School Book Group To Meet At Jon...

Home School Book Group To Meet At Jonesborough Library

Members of the group meet on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at 1 p.m. to discuss the monthly book and enjoy fellowship with other homeschool families, a news release says. Sessions last about one hour and are free to attend.

