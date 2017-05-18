Home School Book Group To Meet At Jonesborough Library
Members of the group meet on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at 1 p.m. to discuss the monthly book and enjoy fellowship with other homeschool families, a news release says. Sessions last about one hour and are free to attend.
