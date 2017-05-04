Announcements For May 6
Greenwood Ruritan will host its annual garage and rummage sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 11-13, at 318 Crockett Road in Jonesborough, off Mill Springs Road near the Greenwood Drive intersection. Sale hours are Thursday 7 a.m. to noon, and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be antiques, glassware and other rummage items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Jonesborough Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|University High, Johnson City School (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Blubber
|67
|Washington County Superintendent
|4 hr
|Just looking
|33
|Erwin motors
|9 hr
|Keepitup
|63
|Jonesborough Elementary Teacher Tipsy
|9 hr
|Shhh
|19
|Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan
|10 hr
|Know it all
|4
|Franklin Woods Birthing Center? (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Just my opinion
|17
|8th Grade Prom
|14 hr
|bcmommy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Jonesborough Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC