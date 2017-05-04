Announcements For May 6

Greenwood Ruritan will host its annual garage and rummage sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 11-13, at 318 Crockett Road in Jonesborough, off Mill Springs Road near the Greenwood Drive intersection. Sale hours are Thursday 7 a.m. to noon, and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be antiques, glassware and other rummage items.

