Tusculum Recycling Program On Hold Again

31 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The on-again, off-again recycling arrangement between the City of Tusculum and Town of Jonesborough is on hold again. A trailer is used by the city to transport recycled items to Jonesborough's Pliny Fisk Composting and Recycling Center at 101 Britt Drive.

