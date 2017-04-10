THP: Toddler injured in crash, driver...

THP: Toddler injured in crash, driver cited for drugs and revoked license Read Story Mark Bergin

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

An East Tennessee man is facing a drug charge after a crash involving a tanker truck on Interstate 81 Thursday afternoon. Cornelio Ortiz, 26, of Jonesborough is charged with simple possession and driving with a revoked license, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Squatters in Johnson City 1 hr Property Manager 7
Thinking about moving to Johnson City (Feb '15) 2 hr Wilson 31
Mikey loaden (Feb '16) 7 hr Marigold 3
What's Become of the Erwin Forum? 11 hr More curious than... 4
Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 14 hr Understand 30
Pizza Plus commercials 17 hr Nana P 5
Trump's Broken Promises 19 hr Stevie Bannon 67
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC