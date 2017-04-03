Tennessee Considers Bill to Declare G...

Tennessee Considers Bill to Declare God as Source of Liberty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation to amend the state constitution to say that God is the source of liberties for the state's citizens. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to advance the measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melinda lee Buchanan and Claude john robinson 1 hr Kikboxer 2
Erwin radio station 2 hr BLUEYES 1
unicoi child care center (Sep '15) 2 hr BLUEYES 4
News Women's March Demands Equality 6 hr BB Board 21
University High, Johnson City School (Dec '08) 7 hr Snappy 64
WJHL on air women 13 hr I must agree 9
jones Chiropractic (Oct '12) 23 hr Hef 4
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC