Tennessee Considers Bill to Declare God as Source of Liberty
Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation to amend the state constitution to say that God is the source of liberties for the state's citizens. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to advance the measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough.
