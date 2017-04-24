'Soil To Sold' Workshop Will Be Saturday

The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council, Jonesborough Locally Grown, and Three Rivers Co-op on Saturday are hosting "From Soil to Sold," a workshop for local vegetable producers to boost competitive advantage by improving production and profit margin. According to a news release, the event will include a post-harvest handling workshop with Patricia Tripp of Artisan Food Solutions, which is designed to assist growers in developing skills that will preserve the quality and increase the shelf life of fresh produce.

