Murder-Suicide Victims' Names Released
The victims in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning at 1317 W. College St. in Jonesborough were identified Monday by the Jonesborough Police Department. They are identified as 61-year-old William Knight and 57-year-old Janice Knight, both of the West College Street address.
