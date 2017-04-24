Murder-Suicide Victims' Names Released

Murder-Suicide Victims' Names Released

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The victims in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning at 1317 W. College St. in Jonesborough were identified Monday by the Jonesborough Police Department. They are identified as 61-year-old William Knight and 57-year-old Janice Knight, both of the West College Street address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesborough Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rent a center 43 min Lisa 10
karen seely anderson? (Sep '16) 1 hr news 202
Phillips landscaping Beware (Oct '15) 11 hr Lawn dog 22
Quinton at it again 12 hr Shaw 5
Looking for Dr. Todd Whitaker 13 hr Jjibe 1
Trump's Broken Promises 14 hr Stevie Bannon 104
wcde ex sb 19 hr J Boro karma rep 1
See all Jonesborough Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesborough Forum Now

Jonesborough Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesborough Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jonesborough, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC